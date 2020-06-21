WADSWORTH -- Mary Mae Hasenyager passed away peacefully at home, with family beside her, on June 16, 2020. Mary was born on October 12, 1936 in Sand Run, Ohio. She lived most of her life in Wadsworth. Mary graduated from Barberton School of Commerce and worked in several office settings throughout her career. She retired from Unilock in 2007. Mary's biggest joy in life was spending time with her family. Time spent could be a short visit, holiday, party, vacation, or even a phone call. All encounters with her family were held high in her heart. Even in her last days of life, she showed the eternal love she had for her husband and family. Mary enjoyed spending many years at the property near Salt Fork. She would end work on Fridays and hop in the awaiting packed car to spend another weekend with family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with friends at the Senior Center, playing many games of bingo. Mary was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wadsworth and always carried Love and Faith in her life. Preceded in death by her parents, Lillian "Daisy" and William Peterman and daughter, Lana Rahe. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert; daughters, Luann Wemmer of New Bern, NC and Lorie (Chris) Santimarino of Copley. "Grandma Mary" will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Sarah (Scott) Chouinard, Dan Rahe, Celeste Rock, Ryan Wemmer, Lindsey Santimarino and Nick Santimarino. She also leaves behind five precious great-grandsons, Carsten and Grady Chouinard, Tysen Rock, Jace Edwards and Kyrie Rahe. Mary is also survived by sons-in-law, Bart (Cindy) Rahe, Patrick (Sue) Wemmer, sisters in-law, Martha, Phyllis and Mary, along with many nieces and nephews. She sadly also leaves behind her special friend, Ramona. A special Thanks to Summa Hospice for the compassionate and comforting care they gave to Mary and her family during the last weeks of her life. Per Mary's request, there will be no calling hours. Private family burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Summa Hospice or a charity of your choice. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.