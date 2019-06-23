Mary



Magdalene



Mallory Franklin



THEN AND NOW



Absent from her body, gloriously present with her Lord and Savior



Jesus Christ on September 30, 2018. She has been greeting all those who have gone before her.



She enjoyed 92 years of mothering, grandmothering, great-grandmothering, great-great-grandmothering, laughing, teasing, loving, caring, serving, playing the piano/ organ, singing, quilting, sewing, synchronized swimming-ing, loving life, loving people, loving Milky Ways and Peppermint Patties, loving make-up (or anything in reach as replacement), etc., in no particular order and certainly not all inclusive. She lived a full and creative life where she taught herself to be a photographer/



developer, professional cake decorator, painter, and needle artist where she "painted with thread."



Born in Huntington, W. Va. on June 15, 1926, she lived her adult life in both Akron, Ohio and several coastal towns of Florida.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Hobert Oscar Franklin; grandson, Mark Merritt; and son-in-law, Larry Coufal. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Coufal and Marilyn (Jerry) Merritt; grand



daughters, Christine



(Cameron) Keaton and Melanie Merritt; great-granddaughters, Madison Mallory Keaton, Lauren Elizabeth Keaton, and Amber Merritt; and great-great-grandson, Beckett Tucker.



Also surviving are her friends from Pleasant View Nursing and Rehab in Barberton where she received incredible love and care.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Grace Chapel, 1060 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Green, Ohio 44312 with Chaplain Reggie Cureton officiating. A private burial will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband, a World War II Navy veteran.



