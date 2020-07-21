Mary Margaret "Peg" Klein, 89, died July 17, 2020. Born in Shinnston WV, she had retired from Wells Fargo in 1987 with 35 years of service. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack in 2017; sister, Alta Kunselman and niece, Amy Kunselman. She is survived by sons, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Klein, Patrick Klein; grandson, Johnathon Klein and niece, Janeen Nelson. Service will be conducted at the Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow on Thursday, July 23 at 1:30 p.m. and interment at Hillside Memorial Park. Visitation for family and friends one hour prior to service. Social distancing and masks will be required. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)