Mary Margaret "Peg" Klein
Mary Margaret "Peg" Klein, 89, died July 17, 2020. Born in Shinnston WV, she had retired from Wells Fargo in 1987 with 35 years of service. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack in 2017; sister, Alta Kunselman and niece, Amy Kunselman. She is survived by sons, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Klein, Patrick Klein; grandson, Johnathon Klein and niece, Janeen Nelson. Service will be conducted at the Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow on Thursday, July 23 at 1:30 p.m. and interment at Hillside Memorial Park. Visitation for family and friends one hour prior to service. Social distancing and masks will be required. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
23
Service
01:30 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 21, 2020
What wonderful memories we have of playing our special poker games with Peg! We miss those weekly evenings full of laughter and good food. We have learned(and wish all would!) not to take anything or any friend for granted.
Sincere sympathy to all of Peg's family from her Poker Friends
Alice Young
Friend
July 21, 2020
Jeff, Kim, Johnathon & Pat, I was sad to hear of Aunt Peg's passing. She was a wonderful person and will be missed by all.
I know she and my mother are celebrating along with all of the Kleins and definitely playing cards!
Love and prayers to all. Julie
Julie Siglow
Family
July 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
