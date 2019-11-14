|
Mary Margaret (Marge) Rossiter, 84, of Columbus, formerly of Clinton and Portage Lakes, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2019. She was born on June 8, 1935, in Crown City, Ohio the only child of Woodrow and Myrtle (Watts) Hayner. She was preceded in death by her partner of 35 years, Walter Smith and is survived by four children, Audette Gooch, Gallipolis, Ohio, Cindy (Justin) Miller, Gallipolis, Ohio, Tim Rossiter, Salem, Va., and Kevin (Mary) Rossiter of Las Vegas, Nevada; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Marge retired from the General Motors Corp., Lordstown, Ohio, where she was active in the UAW Union. She loved spending her winter months in N. Fort Myers, Fla., enjoyed being the life of the party, and was very proud of her family. In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation will take place under the direction of the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2019