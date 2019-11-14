Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rossiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret Rossiter


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Margaret Rossiter Obituary
Mary Margaret (Marge) Rossiter, 84, of Columbus, formerly of Clinton and Portage Lakes, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2019. She was born on June 8, 1935, in Crown City, Ohio the only child of Woodrow and Myrtle (Watts) Hayner. She was preceded in death by her partner of 35 years, Walter Smith and is survived by four children, Audette Gooch, Gallipolis, Ohio, Cindy (Justin) Miller, Gallipolis, Ohio, Tim Rossiter, Salem, Va., and Kevin (Mary) Rossiter of Las Vegas, Nevada; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Marge retired from the General Motors Corp., Lordstown, Ohio, where she was active in the UAW Union. She loved spending her winter months in N. Fort Myers, Fla., enjoyed being the life of the party, and was very proud of her family. In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation will take place under the direction of the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -