Mary Martha Procaccio (Moirano) TOGETHER AGAIN



Mary Martha (Moirano) Procaccio of Cuyahoga Falls, born July 20, 1925 in Corning, Ohio, passed away on May 18, 2019 peacefully at home.



Mary was a devoted and loving wife to her husband, Jim who passed away September 17, 2018. They were married for 68 years and worked side by side at their restaurant, Ladd's Drive In.



Mary enjoyed going to county fairs, sewing, cooking, walking in the parks, trips with her children and spending time with family.



She is survived by her children, Joanne (Tony) Mangen, Jim (Pam), Teresa Arrington, Thomas, Michael, Patrick (Maria), and Joseph (Laura); grandchildren, George, Rose, Tim, Liz, Jason, Adam, Mat, Jeremy and Lucia; 15 great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews, godchildren; special niece, Nikki Weber; sister, Matilda Hofacker; sisters-in-law, Patricia Moirano and Margaret Moirano.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Guiseppe and Lena Moirano; siblings, John, Joseph, Eugene and Rose Gaone; grandson, Joseph; mother and father-in-law, Pietro and Dominica Procaccio, and son-in-law, Thomas Arrington.



A special thank you to her daughter, Joanne for her loving care and devotion to help keep mom and dad together in their home.



We would also like to thank the aides that helped mom at home: Amy, Deb, Kathy, Barb, Stephanie and nurse Cathy.



There will be no calling hours.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held WEDNESDAY, May 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 Second St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.



Interment at Northampton Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Falls Cancer Club or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma- . Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary