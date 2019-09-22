Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
More Obituaries for Mary McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McKinney


1920 - 2019
Mary McKinney Obituary
Mary McKinney TOGETHER AGAIN Mary McKinney, 98, passed away on September 18, 2019. She was born November 20, 1920 in Akron. She was very active with her children. It wasn't a party until Mary showed up. Oh what a joyous party she's having now! We love you so much and we'll miss you! Her accomplishments are so numerous the Beacon Journal won't let us have our own edition to list them all. She was so many things to so many people. Everyone has their own favorite memories of her from her miles of thread to her famous chocolate cake. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Paul J. McKinney Sr.; son, Paul "Jay" McKinney II; mother, Mary Matthews; son-in-law, Donald Haight and brothers, Robert (Margaret) Matthews and John Matthews. She is survived by her sons, Thomas McKinney (Janet Rowland) and Matthew (Vicki) McKinney; daughter, Mary Rose Haight; daughter-in-law, Linda (John) Sinnett; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. As the tears run down our face we will bury you with grace knowing you will hug for us those no longer in this place. We will gather and share the memories of everything you've done and tell all that cannot be here you love each and every one. We Love You! Our family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., where services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m., Jeremy Klein officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with Mary's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher - Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
