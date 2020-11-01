Mary Miller, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 29, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Rex Miller; her loving daughters, Debbie (Tim) Prinz of Akron and Mitzi (Howard) Rothman of Solon; her two grandchildren, Matthew (Hana Mana) Rothman of Austin, TX and Jacqueline Rothman (Pankaj) Vashisth of San Francisco, CA; great granddaughter, Jasmine Vashisth; sister, Betty (John) James of Omaha, NE; nephews, Gary Haverkamp and Mel Doerr of Chicago; as well as many other beloved nieces and nephews across the U.S. Mary was a warm, generous, fun, caring woman who was loved by everyone she met. She and Rex met at the University of Nebraska and remained Cornhusker fans their entire lives. She led an adventurous life with Rex whose job with Goodyear International took them and their daughters to Sydney, Australia and New Delhi, India in the 60s and 70s. While in India, Mary was President of the American Women's Club where she led humanitarian efforts to build a leper colony. She traveled by car with a small delegation of women to visit Kabul, Afghanistan and narrowly escaped being robbed by tribal bandits on camelback. In her role with the American Women's Club, she stood in as Madam Ambassador to Ambassador Kenneth Keating, a widower, and had the opportunity to interact with numerous heads of state and dignitaries including Indira Gandhi, Texas Governor John Connelly and the American astronauts. When the family returned to the States, Mary built a successful 50-year career as an insurance agent specializing in commercial accounts. She owned her own agency in Akron (Lance & Miller Insurance) and was elected State Director of the Insurance Women of Ohio Association. When Rex moved the family to Chicago, she worked for a large Michigan Avenue agency. Her last 13 years were spent as a commercial insurance agent for Wichert Insurance, which Mary said were the happiest of her career. She worked until her 86th year which turned out to be one of her most successful in business. She often characterized her friends and colleagues at Wichert as her second family. In between spending time with her family and second family, Mary volunteered at Fairlawn Lutheran Church. She coached the Grace Lutheran Church Women's Softball team and savored decades-long friendships with her and Rex's neighbors at Towpath Village. Most important to Mary was her beautiful faith. Shortly before her death she wrote to a friend, "I am OK in facing death. I know when my eyes close in death they will open to see Jesus face to face. How glorious it is to be a Christian and know our salvation was won for us through the suffering and death of Christ. All praise and glory to Almighty God!" Due to COVID-19 precautions, a private service will be held THURSDAY, November 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Fairlawn Lutheran Church with Rev. Jim Gau officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's website for those not able to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairlawn Lutheran Church, 3415 W. Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit Mary's Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
