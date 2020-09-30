) With great sadness in their hearts, her family surrounded Mary as she gained her wings on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in Akron, OH on July 24, 1939 to the late Francis and Mary Filsarra McInally. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, David, and sister, Vivian. Mary will be very dearly missed by her love of 61 years, Joe; their children, Joe (Melissa), David (Stefania) and Lauri Natko; grandchildren, Brandi (Andrew) Crawford, Candice (Shawn) McDaniel and Joe, David (Bri), Dylan (Kara) and Dakota; great-grandchildren, Everly, David "D3", and one on the way; and very, very dear family friend, Shelley Laudato. In September of 1959, Joseph noticed Mary and asked her to dance. They fell in love, and were married in September of 1960, and still danced into their 80s. They had their struggles early in life, as most young couples do. During their 60 years of marriage together, Joe and Mary raised three beautiful children, who in turn gave them an incredible extended family. She graduated from Central High School in 1956, at the age of 16, and went on to retire from Lockheed Martin. Mary had the most gracious spirit, which poured into her roles as wife, mother and grandmother. She was a very avid reader, and loved to shop for her grandchildren. Mary loved animals, and always watched programs of wildlife, especially the baby animals! Friends may visit on Friday, October 2, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne St., Akron, OH 44312 on Saturday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Michael Williamson officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's name to the Summa Jean & Milton Cooper Cancer Center, 161 N. Forge St., Akron, OH 44304. To leave a message for Mary's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.