Mary Nevins affectionately known as Frances was born March 11,1947 to the late John Hargrove and Pearlie Mason. She peacefully departed her earthly home to join the Lord on February 10, 2020. Mary was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and was an Akron resident for over 50 years. Mary married T.Z. Nevins and from this union they had 6 children. She worked in housekeeping at Sears and The University of Akron. She was preceded in death by her husband, T.Z. Nevins; sister, Inez Hardee and paternal father, William Brown. She leaves to cherish her memory children, Sandra Nevins-Bogan, Barry (Freda) Nevins, Vincent (Dorothy) Nevins, Betty (Keith) Johnson, Eric (Iris) Nevins and Tracy (Kevin) Robinson all of Akron OH.; sisters, Mattie Johnson of Akron, OH, Shirley Johnson of Raleigh , NC, Queen Lewis of Detroit, MI, Valerie Brown of Dayton OH.; brothers, John Hargrove and Joe Lewis of Detroit, MI and Fred Simmons of Chicago, IL.; 22 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, plenty of bonus grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 180 Edwards Ave. at 11 a.m. calling hours at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert Evans Officiant, Eulogy Pastor Eric Nevins Jr. of Goshen House Interdenominational Church. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 883 5th Ave. 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020