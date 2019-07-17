Mary P. McFee



THEN AND NOW



Mary Pat "Patsy", Sovacool McFee, 91, peacefully departed this earthly life on Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Born in Akron to Floyd and Eleanor Sovacool, she graduated from St. Vincent High School and was a graduate from the College of Mt. St. Joseph in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Mary was a parochial school teacher in Akron for over 40 years when she met and fell in love with Bob. They married in October 1952. Together they raised a family and adopted two children, Maryann and Michael.



She had a passion for teaching and a devotion for math and reading, not to mention the role of an assistant principal, bus driver, coach, and tutor. Since her retirement, substitute teaching was a hobby as well as working some part-time hours at ACCESS, a shelter for women and children in Akron, until 2017.



She was an active member of St. Sebastian Parish.



In 1985, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael and in 1991 her husband, Robert; as well as siblings, James and John Sovacool, and sister, Sally (Sovacool) Hudak.



Her survivors include daughter, Maryann (James) Coudriet; grandchildren, Whitney McFee Beall, Emily (Bryan) Bowman, Daniel Coudriet; great grandchildren, Jadea Beall and James Bowman; brother, Larry Sovacool of Palm City, Florida; brother-in-law, Raymond (Terri) McFee, and many loving nieces and nephews.



A special thank you to the caregivers at Sprenger Health Care Systems-Heather Knolls Nursing and Rehabilitation in Tallmadge, for their care and compassion during this difficult time. Special thanks to Becky, Yvonne, and the many nurses and aides who cared for Mary, an extra-special thanks to the Hospice nurses and members, Darice, Mindy, and Elise whose tender loving care made Mary's day a whole lot brighter when they were there.



Calling hours will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4 to 8:00 p.m. at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Friday July 19 at St. Hilary Catholic Church.



Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sprenger Health Systems (Hospice) and Autism Speaks for her grandson Daniel. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019