Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McFee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary P. McFee


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary P. McFee Obituary
Mary P. McFee

Mary Pat, "Patsy", Sovacool McFee, 91, peacefully departed this earthly life on Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Calling hours will be TODAY, July 18, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd, Fairlawn

Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m., Friday July 19 at St. Hilary Catholic Church.

Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sprenger Health Systems (Hospice) and Autism Speaks for her grandson Daniel.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now