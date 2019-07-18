|
Mary P. McFee
Mary Pat, "Patsy", Sovacool McFee, 91, peacefully departed this earthly life on Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Calling hours will be TODAY, July 18, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd, Fairlawn
Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m., Friday July 19 at St. Hilary Catholic Church.
Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sprenger Health Systems (Hospice) and Autism Speaks for her grandson Daniel.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 18, 2019