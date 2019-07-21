Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Palija
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Palija


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Palija Obituary
Mary Kerechanin Palija

BARBERTON -- Mary Kerechanin Palija passed away at her home on July 12 with her family by her side. Preceded in death by her husband Mike, she is survived by children Juliana Van Meter of Rochester, New York, Terese (Michael) Scruggs of Lusby, Maryland, Mike (Denise) Palija of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Dan Palija of Barberton, Ohio, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial was held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Barberton, Ohio and she was laid to rest at St. Nicholas Cemetery in New Franklin, Ohio. Her family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Summa Hospice at Home for their kind and gentle care. To share a memory or send a condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.

(330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now