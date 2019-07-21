|
|
Mary Kerechanin Palija
BARBERTON -- Mary Kerechanin Palija passed away at her home on July 12 with her family by her side. Preceded in death by her husband Mike, she is survived by children Juliana Van Meter of Rochester, New York, Terese (Michael) Scruggs of Lusby, Maryland, Mike (Denise) Palija of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Dan Palija of Barberton, Ohio, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial was held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Barberton, Ohio and she was laid to rest at St. Nicholas Cemetery in New Franklin, Ohio. Her family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Summa Hospice at Home for their kind and gentle care. To share a memory or send a condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.
(330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019