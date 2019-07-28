Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Mary Parker Nyarko Moore

Mary Parker Nyarko Moore Obituary
Mary Parker Nyarko Moore

Mary Parker Nyarko Moore, 47, of Akron, passed away on July 15, 2019. She was born in Ghana on February 23, 1972 to Solomon and Elizabeth (Swatson) Nyarko. She was a longtime employee of the Akron Public Schools and a member of the West Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She loved teaching the Bible as a full time Pioneer.

Above all, she was devoted to her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary was preceded in death by her father; two brothers and one sister. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband, Danny Moore Jr.; daughters, Sarah Moore and Naomi Moore; mother, Elizabeth Swatson; sister, Mrs. Augustina Gaisie and brother, Nana Nyarko, in the USA; four siblings in Ghana; many other beloved relatives and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at 856 Nome Ave., Akron, OH 44320. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
