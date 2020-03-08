Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Mary Patricia Haas Obituary
Mary Patricia Haas (Pat) Mary Patricia Haas (Pat), 90, of Fairlawn, passed away Tuesday, March 3rd. Pat was a founding member of St. Hilary Catholic Church where she was involved in many ministries. Our mother was a woman of integrity with strong religious faith, who loved her family, and who was dearly loved in return. She will forever be in our hearts. Preceded in death by parents, Mary and Raymond Kirk; brother, Bill Kirk; sister, Joan Kline; and recently deceased sons-in-law, Michael Downey, and Timothy Mesek. Pat is survived by her 10 children, Laurel (Russ), Lynn (Kirk), Lisa, Laraine (Harmon), Mark, Louann (Dan), Leslie (Tim), Linda (John), Lori (Mike), Jay (Luan); 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Kirk; brothers- in-law, Jim Kline, and Robert Haas (Margerite); numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank Chaw for helping with Pat's Care. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Hilary Catholic Church where the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. A PRIVATE graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Hilary Catholic Church, St. Vincent De Paul Society, St. Vincent - St. Mary High School, or HM Life Opportunity Services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
