THEN AND NOW STOW -- Mary Pat Jones (Casey), 76, died February 7, 2020. Born in Youngstown, she was a Stow resident since 1971, a member of Holy Family Parish and retired from the Summit County Board of Elections as an administrative assistant in Campaign Finance after 25 years service. Mary Pat loved to spend time volunteering, especially for Summit County Democratic Party and Holy Family Parish, needle-pointing and above all, spending time with her family. Preceded by her parents, Patrick and Margaret Casey; Sr. Martina Casey, OSU and Kathryn Moran and sister-in-law, Lenore Warning; she is survived by her husband of 54 years, J. Richard; daughter, Meg (Chris) Haines; sons, Chris (Amy) and Brad (Ellen) Jones; brother, Edward (Mary Lou) Casey; brother-in-law, Jack Warning; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to service time Monday at the church. Burial, Silver Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , , or Kindred Hospice, www.kindredhealthcare.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2020