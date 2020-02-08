Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Patricia Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Patricia Jones Obituary
THEN AND NOW STOW -- Mary Pat Jones (Casey), 76, died February 7, 2020. Born in Youngstown, she was a Stow resident since 1971, a member of Holy Family Parish and retired from the Summit County Board of Elections as an administrative assistant in Campaign Finance after 25 years service. Mary Pat loved to spend time volunteering, especially for Summit County Democratic Party and Holy Family Parish, needle-pointing and above all, spending time with her family. Preceded by her parents, Patrick and Margaret Casey; Sr. Martina Casey, OSU and Kathryn Moran and sister-in-law, Lenore Warning; she is survived by her husband of 54 years, J. Richard; daughter, Meg (Chris) Haines; sons, Chris (Amy) and Brad (Ellen) Jones; brother, Edward (Mary Lou) Casey; brother-in-law, Jack Warning; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to service time Monday at the church. Burial, Silver Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , , or Kindred Hospice, www.kindredhealthcare.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now