Mary "Penny" Pratt, age 65, of Green, OH, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born on October 8, 1954 in Canton to the late James and Geraldine (McDonald) Doane. Due to the untimely death of her parents, Penny was raised by her aunt and uncle Elloise and Riley Doane. She enjoyed shopping and taking care of her many beloved cats over the years. In addition to her parents, Penny was preceded in death by her uncle, Riley Doane, and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Richard E. Pratt; her brother, William (Marybeth) Doane of Camano Island, WA; and her aunt, Elloise George of Camano Island, WA. There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, 330-452-4041.