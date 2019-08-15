|
Mary R. Conner TOGETHER AGAIN Mary R. Conner, 94, a loving wife and mother whose heart was always full of love and generosity for her family and for those who knew her, passed away August 12, 2019. Mrs. Conner was born in Akron where she was a life long residence. A 1943 graduate of West High School, she went on to work at the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company and for the Teamsters Local 24. In September of 1948 she married the love of her life, Calvin C. Conner for 45 years who preceded her in death in 1993. Mrs. Conner was a life long member of Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church where she was baptized at birth, married and will depart this Life from. Mrs. Conner is survived by her three children, William J. Conner (Kay) of Wadsworth, Robert C. Conner of Akron and Nancy Binette (David) of Maryland. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren whom she loved more than words can express. The family will receive friends from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, Ohio. Mass of the Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 17, 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St. Akron 44303. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial donations to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019