) Mary Ruth Wanstreet, age 86, of Cuyahoga Falls, died on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Danbury Independent Living. Mary was born September 5, 1933 in Dorton, KY to Ballard and Edith (Williams) Fleming. She is survived by her husband, Paul Wanstreet; five siblings; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ballard, and Edith Fleming; and six siblings. Calling hours will be held 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Eugene Catholic Church with Fr. Pete Colletti officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
.