Mary Rickert, 100, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Born in Bajmok, Yugoslavia, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1951. A seamstress by profession, she worked in the ladies' alteration department at the M. O'Neil Co. in Akron. She was an active member of the St. Bernard's Altar Society in the 50's and 60's, and later became a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Tallmadge. Her faith and her family were the top priorities in her long life. She loved to cook and host dinners for her family, and especially enjoyed baking for them. Everyone knew Oma would bring her delicious kipfel or Apfel Bitte to family events. An avid gardener, she enjoyed growing her own vegetables into her 90's, and keeping her flower garden blooming. Her secret to reaching 100 was drinking a glass of wine every day! Mary was a founding member of the German Family Society, which originated at St. Bernard's and eventually moved to Brimfield. In the late 60's, she used her culinary skills to head up the Ladies' Auxiliary until the late 80's, while her late husband, Joseph served as President of the German club. She spent countless hours volunteering in the kitchen, cooking food for events such as the Oktoberfest. She also enjoyed singing with the club's Harmony Singers. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph; parents, John and Sofia Beck; sisters, Teresa (Joseph) Bliem and Katherine (Filip) Polz. Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rudy and Anna Rickert; daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Frank Guld; her grandchildren, Lisa (Kevin) Haught, Robert (Angie) Guld, Mike (Jenni) Guld, Tony (Kristin) Guld, Katy (Chris) Forester, Krista Rickert (Ed), and Kara (Conor) Ryan, as well as 15 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Summa Care Hospice for their compassionate care, as well as, Krista and Ed for their loving care, enabling Oma to stay in her home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Our Lady of Victory Church or the German Family Society. Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020