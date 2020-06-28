Mary Rose Azar
) Mary Rose Azar (nee Cacioppo), 84, of Akron, passed away on June 24, 2020. Mary was born in Akron on July 29, 1935 to the late Joseph and Catherine Cacioppo. Mary was a past parishioner at St. Martha Catholic Church. She was a longtime member of the Summit County Republican Party and a volunteer with the Summit County Board of Elections. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, playing cards, going out to restaurants, and taking scenic drives. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Azar Sr. She is survived by her children, Joe (Connie), Fred Jr. (Darlene), Maryrose, Michael, and Alan; sisters, Cathy Yost and Nancy Koepke; brother, Joe Cacioppo; grandchildren, Mike Azar, Rachael Azar, Danielle Gallion, Mary Catherine Westry, Lonnie Westry, Autumn Azar, Aaron Azar, Gabrielle Azar, Robert Alan Braiden Azar, Geovauni Fredrick Eugene Azar, Miya Rose Azar; great-grandchildren, Masin Westry, Michael Azar, and Darian Azar; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Please plan on practicing social distancing. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or the American Heart Association. To leave a special message for the family online visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
