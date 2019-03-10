Mary Ruth Gunnels



TOGETHER AGAIN



Mary Ruth Gunnels, 93, of Barberton passed away on March 2, 2019. She was born in Livingston, Tenn. on July 23, 1925, an only child to Leslie and Susan Reeder. She will be reunited with the love of her life, her husband of 52 years C.B. Gunnels. Ruth was a kind, sweet, compassionate, generous, loving and really funny woman.



Left to mourn her passing will be her daughter, Pat and her husband Bill Bohn; son, Jimmie F. Gunnels; special aunt, Verta Franklin; special nieces, Jean Marshall and Joan Young; best friend of 40 years, Janet Miller and her late husband Wayne; Janet's daughters, Christine Flesher and Lori Wilson who were like the grandchildren she never had and new dear friend, Tracy Woodward.



As she requested there will be no funeral service. Private burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Haven Of Rest in Akron or a . Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary