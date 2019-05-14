Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Mary Ruth Johnson

Mary Ruth Johnson Obituary
Mary Ruth

Johnson (Sosebee)

TOGETHER AGAIN

PORTAGE LAKES -- Mary Ruth Johnson, 94, passed into Jesus's arms on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1924, the daughter of the late Ada Joyce and William Sosebee. She was a member of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. Mary retired from Seiberling Tire and Rubber Company and loved her family, the Cleveland Indians and playing cards.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Ralph Johnson; sister, Edna Kaisk; and brother Bill Sosebee. Mary is survived by her son, Randy Johnson (Becky); daughter, Cathy (Lewis) Todd; grandchildren, Randy Johnson, Jodi (Jason) Himes, Kevin (Michelle) Todd and Lindsay Todd Maumus; six great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother, George (Mary) Sosebee; and sister, Sandie (Charlie) Henthorne.

Mary's Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton, Dr. Tim Walton officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling hours Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CRU (Campus Crusade for Christ) Acct. #0109964, P.O. Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com, (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019
