Mary Ruth
Johnson (Sosebee)
PORTAGE LAKES -- Mary Ruth Johnson, 94, passed into Jesus's arms on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Mary's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton, Dr. Tim Walton officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling hours Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CRU (Campus Crusade for Christ) Acct. #0109964, P.O. Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.
(330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2019