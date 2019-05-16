Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
Mary Ruth Johnson


Mary Ruth Johnson Obituary
Mary Ruth

Johnson (Sosebee)

PORTAGE LAKES -- Mary Ruth Johnson, 94, passed into Jesus's arms on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Mary's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton, Dr. Tim Walton officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling hours Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CRU (Campus Crusade for Christ) Acct. #0109964, P.O. Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.

(330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2019
