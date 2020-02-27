|
Mary Ruth Snyder, 77, wife of Michael Gerald Snyder, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Born in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Verner and Frances Irene Pansler Anderson. Mary was a graduate of The University of Akron where she obtained her Bachelor's degree in Education in 1963 and her Master's in Education in 1988. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, the Flora G. Hoover Story League, ASME Auxiliary where she received a dedicated service award for Chairing the Parsons Scholarship Committee. Mary was also a former member of Arlington Memorial Baptist Church in Akron, the First Christian Church in Wadsworth, OH, and the North Bedford Baptist Church in Bedford, Virginia and was a member of the Nicholasville United Methodist Church, Nicholasville, Kentucky. Mary was a lifelong educator in regards to reading, investments, basket making and Christian education. She was a foster-parent, Girl Scout Troop leader and hostess to Exchange Students. Mary was a founder and second President of Childbirth Education Association of Akron and was a member of PEO Sisters since 2001. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Jeffrey Michael (Kelli Craig) Snyder, Jonathan Mark (Jennifer Love) Snyder and Jerome Matthew (Gwen Wells) Snyder; her daughter, Jocelyn (Jodi) Mae Snyder and seven grandchildren, Michael Jeffrey, William Daniel, Zachary Jonathan, Tristan Adam, Theodor Kent, Wrenna Anlan and Yvonne Yiyun Snyder. Mary's funeral service will be held Saturday, February 29th at 10 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHASSOCIATION.ORG) or to PEOInternational.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2020