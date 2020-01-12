Home

Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Church
100 E. Tallmadge Ave.
Akron, OH
Mary S. Scaffidi


1922 - 2020
Mary S. Scaffidi Obituary
) Scaffidi Mary S. (Starvaggi) Scaffidi, 97, passed away January 9, 2020. She was born in Akron on June 19, 1922 where she lived most of her life. Mary retired from Schubert Industries formerly San Hygiene. She was a member of the Sicilian American Club and St. Martha Altar Society. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonino and Vincenza Starvaggi; a still born baby boy; sister, Nancy; brothers, Nick and Gino. Mary is survived by her daughters, Sarah (Pat) DiLullo and Zina (Santo) Renda; son, Danny (Bajka) Scaffidi; grandchildren, Christopher (Heidi), Teresa (Rich), Victoria, Cristina, Ann Marie, Joseph (Kate), Juliana, Danilo and Marco; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Carmelo in Italy. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Trinity Church, 100 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron, OH 44310. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St., Akron. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Blessed Trinity Food Pantry or the Summit County Humane Society.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
