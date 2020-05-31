Mary Seliga, age 95, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on 5/28/20202 following a lengthy illness. Mary was born on May 29, 1924 in Akron to Andrew and Suzanne Suley. She attended East High School and Hammel Business College. During World War II, she worked at Goodyear Aerospace, and then worked in the Law Department at Goodyear Tire, and eventually retired from General Tire in 1984. She married Edward J. Seliga in 1948 and they had two sons, Tom (Jan) and Jim. Mary enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing various card games, traveling, and spending the winter months in Florida where they had a home for 10 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Frank Suley. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ed; two sons, Tom and Jim; Tom's wife Jan, and their children: Kimberly, Matthew, and Corbin,and great-grandsons, Gideon and Aden. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Margaret Suley; nieces Barbara, Margie, and Susan, and nephews, David and Frank. Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1055 Brown St., Akron, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Covid-19 restrictions are in effect: Everyone MUST wear a mask and maintain six foot distances from each other. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.