August 10, 1929 - October 10, 2020 Mary Sentelik passed away on October 10, 2020 at the age of 91 from complications from COVID19. Preceded in death by her husband, George Sentelik of 57 years; 6 of her siblings, (Amelia, Edio, Ida, Duilio, Loreta and Agostino). Left in life to carry her memory are her surviving siblings, Remo, Antonio, Robert, Sylvia and Carlo; her many nieces and nephews, her children, Gina, Michael (Laurie), Maria and Andrew (Donise); 9 grandchildren, Lorena, (Jeffery), Kyle, Ciara (Ian), Brianna, Gabriella, Adian, Zane, Carissa (Patrick) and Cara; her great grandchildren, Simon, Jax, Lily and Donavan Jorge. She was a devoted mother and Nana. She was a kind, humorous, and a positive person. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. Mary lived for 34 years in Stow, Ohio and moved to Florida in 1994. A celebration of life is scheduled for January 4th in Jupiter Florida. Please refer to Palm Beach National Chapel at: palmbeachnationalchapel.com
