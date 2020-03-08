|
|
Mary L. Shue, 99, passed away March 3, 2020. Born in Fayette County, Ohio she was raised by the late Charles and Stella Colaw. Mary loved getting together with her friends for lunch, playing cards and going to Bingo. Preceded in death by husband, Harold Shue and son, Ronald Kelley; brothers, George and Ralph; sisters, Anna and Sue, Mary is survived by daughter-in-law, Shirley; grandsons, Donnie, Danny and Jeff; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Shawn and Tyler. Family and friends will gather at Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:00 noon for a graveside service. Please share your thoughts and condolences on line at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020