Mary Simmers (nee Helock), age 96, was born on her grandmother's farm in Ringtown, Pennsylvania on September 16, 1923 and died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, eight days short of her 97th birthday. Mary was the oldest of eight children, a child of the Great Depression. To the end, she cared for and about all her brothers and sisters. She lived an incredible life, experiencing many of the world's life changing events. After high school, she moved to New Jersey to work in a factor during WWII to help support her family. In New Jersey, she met a young Marine who, after much persistence on his part, would become her husband. They moved to Ohio and lived in Akron. She worked at the BF Goodrich Company post war. After moving to Uniontown, Ohio, she raised four boys, while selling real estate and working at Monarch Rubber Company, where she retired in 1985, with 16 years of service. After moving to Florida, Mary worked as a waitress at Denny's in Ft. Lauderdale, with 12 years of service. Mary loved people and made many life-long friends during this time. Mary loved her family and friends and will be missed by all. She was greeted in Heaven by her late husband, Carl G, Simmers, Sr. Mary was preceded in death by siblings, John, Joe (Jean), Irene (Sylvester), Tom (Tina); and is survived by brothers, Mike (Eleanor) Helock, Ed (Annette) Helock, and sister, Dolores (Joe) Furedi. Mary had four sons, Dr. Carl (Bonnie) Simmers, Jr. of Silver Lake, Robert Simmers (deceased), Richard (Sara) Simmers of Uniontown, and Kevin (Brenda) Simmers of Largo, Florida; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Erich (Cedar) and their son, Jack, Joseph and his son, Chase, Nicole and her children, Dylan and Regan; Erin (Robert), and Lauren (Mark). The family will receive guests on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave., NW, Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Nativity of The Lord Jesus Catholic Church, where she was a charter member. Father Zachary Kawalec presiding. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. Our family thanks Pleasant View Skilled Nursing Facility and staff for the excellent and loving care mom was given. A special thank you to Libby Trent, RN, Nurse Practitioner, for exceptional care delivered with love. The family suggests Memorial Contributions may be made to: Nativity of The Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312. "Though her smile is gone forever, and her hand we cannot touch, we still have so many memories, of the one we loved so much. Her memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part, God has her in His keeping, we have her in our hearts." Expressions of sympathies, prayers, and memories may be shared by visiting: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com
.