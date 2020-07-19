Mary Smoley, 94, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020. Mary lived in Norton, Ohio for 38 years, moving there from Akron, Ohio. Mary was a member of Grace Church in Norton, OH. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Andrew Smoley in 2007, whom she was married to for 60 years. Mary was one of 11 children born to Nicholas and Nora Sanders. She was preceded in death by her parents and 9 siblings, along with one adopted brother. Mary is survived by her sister, Wanda J. Buuck, who served as her loving and loyal caretaker in her final years; along with many nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly. Mary will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery in Norton, Ohio. A private family service will be held due to the COVID pandemic. We will honor her well-lived life by holding tight to the memories that make us smile and bring joy to our hearts. Memorials to Kingston Care Center, 1010 West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.







