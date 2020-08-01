MARY Stachowiak

Mary (Sopko) Stachowiak Mary (Sopko) Stachowiak passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. She was born and raised in Akron, Ohio and was a graduate of Central-Hower High School. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Mary and John, and her husband, Steve. She is survived by her brother, John; many friends, co-workers, and caretakers. Mary was a resilient woman who lived a full life. She had an infectious grin and laugh that would let you know whether she was joking or being ornery. She loved to talk, listen to the Eagles, dance, go out to eat, and earn her own money.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store