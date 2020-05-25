MARy SUE CLARK
Mrs. Mary (Sue) Clark TOGETHER AGAIN Mrs. Mary (Sue) Clark, was welcomed into her eternal reward on May 17, 2020 and reunited with her loving husband of 35 years, Ira Clark Sr.; parents, William (Elinor) Wilson and beloved sister, Michelle (Mickey) Pickett. She's also preceded in death by her brother, John Lindsey; companion, Milton Banks; Goddaughters, Lynette Swoope and Tangee Washington. She leaves to cherish her memory, sisters, Sherry Dubose and Beverly (Ronald) Latson. Her legacy of love continues with Theresa (John) Banks-Camacho, Alice Clark, Ira (Beth) Clark, Jr.; grandchildren, Mikhail (Telissa) Thompson-Banks, Teresa (T.) Camacho, Juan Camacho, DaMario, Jaylin, and Jayden Clark, Neveah Hall-Clark, Malik Maxwell-Clark, Micha McCorvey-Clark, Madden Clark, Nolan Clark; three great-grandchildren; Goddaughters, Tamicko Richardson and Tashiea Zanders; lifelong best friends Robert and Elise Wade, Sandra Sykes, Carole Boone, Camille (Ernest) McGowan and Olivia French; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Homegoing celebration will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12:00 p.m. where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Dr. RA Vernon, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to 3861 Kenway Blvd., Uniontown, Ohio 44685. All flower tributes can be sent to the funeral home. Due to the pandemic all attendees must wear mask to gain entry, none will be provided.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
MAY
27
Service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
Family and friends; be reminded because of Jesus love is stronger than death, so love never dies. She is now in perfect communion with her Saviour. You're in my prayers.
Min. Deonna Matthews
May 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Melanie R McClendon
Friend
May 25, 2020
Sending prayers to the family, it was a pleasure to know Sue. May God comfort the entire family. My deepest condolences.
Vanona Daugherty
Friend
May 25, 2020
To the family: As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Praying for you during this difficult time.
Gloria J. Lewis
Family
May 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
