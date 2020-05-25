Mrs. Mary (Sue) Clark TOGETHER AGAIN Mrs. Mary (Sue) Clark, was welcomed into her eternal reward on May 17, 2020 and reunited with her loving husband of 35 years, Ira Clark Sr.; parents, William (Elinor) Wilson and beloved sister, Michelle (Mickey) Pickett. She's also preceded in death by her brother, John Lindsey; companion, Milton Banks; Goddaughters, Lynette Swoope and Tangee Washington. She leaves to cherish her memory, sisters, Sherry Dubose and Beverly (Ronald) Latson. Her legacy of love continues with Theresa (John) Banks-Camacho, Alice Clark, Ira (Beth) Clark, Jr.; grandchildren, Mikhail (Telissa) Thompson-Banks, Teresa (T.) Camacho, Juan Camacho, DaMario, Jaylin, and Jayden Clark, Neveah Hall-Clark, Malik Maxwell-Clark, Micha McCorvey-Clark, Madden Clark, Nolan Clark; three great-grandchildren; Goddaughters, Tamicko Richardson and Tashiea Zanders; lifelong best friends Robert and Elise Wade, Sandra Sykes, Carole Boone, Camille (Ernest) McGowan and Olivia French; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Homegoing celebration will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12:00 p.m. where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Dr. RA Vernon, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to 3861 Kenway Blvd., Uniontown, Ohio 44685. All flower tributes can be sent to the funeral home. Due to the pandemic all attendees must wear mask to gain entry, none will be provided.