Mary Susan McDonald



Mary Susan (Shaul) McDonald passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 15th after a long battle with Alzheimer's.



Born and raised in Akron Ohio to John Quincy Shaul and Rosemary (Cunin), Mary Susan graduated from St. Vincent St. Mary High School in 1960 and went on to graduate from St. Mary's of the Springs (now Ohio Dominican) in 1964. Mary Susan married Thomas McDonald in April of 1968 and relocated to Columbus where they started their family. After staying home to raise her five children, she worked as a librarian at the Columbus Metropolitan Library from 1986 to 2006. An active member of her church, Holy Spirit, in Whitehall Ohio, Mary Susan enjoyed singing in the choir and socializing with other parishioners. A lover of words and music, she could usually be found with a book in her hand or singing a song.



Mary Susan lived her most of her life in Columbus, but her heart was always in Akron. When she required full-time care, she and Tom moved to Akron to be closer to family. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas McDonald; and her five children, Kristin (Jim) Thomas, Carolyn (Dave) Gawkowski,



Elizabeth (Joe) Slanina, Patrick and Ann McDonald; and nine grandchildren, Amanda, MaryBeth, Julia, Jimmy, Paul, Clare, Jude, Tyler and Chris. Mary Susan is also survived by her brother, Dennis Shaul; sister-in-law, Marnie Shaul; and sister, Ann (Van) Garber, many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St. Akron, 44303. A private burial of ashes in Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday from 5-8pm at Hummel Funeral Home, COPLEY, 3475 Copley Rd, Copley, OH 44321 and 1 hour prior to Mass on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 18, 2019