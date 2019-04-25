Mary Sziber



Mary Sziber, age 95, of Kent, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



Mary was born November 2, 1923 in Homorodu de Jos, Romania to Stefan and Maria (Haas) Majer. Mary was a survivor of World War II and the Russian Occupation of Romania and came to Kent in 1950. She was a member of St. Patrick Church. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, the outdoors and listening to Howie Chizik.



The family would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice, First Light Home Health Care and the Green Fire Department for the warm and loving care of Mary.



She is survived by her daughters, Rosemarie (Frank) Einholz of Stow and Amy (Dennis) West of Green; son-in-law, Daniel Smodic of Kalamazoo, Mich.; grandchildren, Christine (Chris) Baniecki, Amber West, Courtney West, Dan (Hilary) Smodic, Michelle Smodic, Mike (Charlotte) Smodic; great granddaughter, Evelyn Smodic. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Sziber; daughter, Carol Smodic; great-grandchildren, Jeremy and Evan Baniecki; parents, Stefan and Maria Majer; brothers, Stefan Majer Jr. and Anthony Majer; and her sister, Magdalena Erli.



Calling hours will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Patrick Church, with Fr. Richard Pentello officiating. Burial will follow at Standing Rock Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church Memorial Fund, 313 N. DePeyster Street, Kent, OH 44240. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary