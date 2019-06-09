Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Funeral service
Following Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Mary T. Wieland Obituary
Mary T. Wieland TOGETHER AGAIN

Mary T. Wieland, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2019.

Mary was born in Akron, and was a lifetime area resident. She was a homemaker.

Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lee; her parents, Louis and Teresa Falcone; sister, Lucy Miller; brothers, Leonard and Louis Falcone, Mary is survived by her daughter, Karen (Paul) Liska; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Rose (Terry) Wright; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Falcone; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Private burial will be held at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019
