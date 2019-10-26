|
|
) Mary Tench (nee Zacharzuk), age 107, was born December 7, 1911. Friends may call at GOLUBSKI DELIBERATO FUNERAL HOME OF INDEPENDENCE, 6505 BRECKSVILLE RD., INDEPENDENCE, FOR VISITATION ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2019 FROM 2 TO 8 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name Church, 8328 Broadway Ave., Cleveland 44105 (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment, Calvary Cemetery. For complete notice and online condolences please visit www.gdfh.net.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 26, 2019