Mary Teresa



Gifford



Mary Teresa Gifford, was 99 1/2 years old, when she passed away on December 20, 2018. She died suddenly, and peacefully, while preparing for dinner at the enhanced care facility where she lived in Scottsdale, Arizona.



Mary lived most of her life in the Akron area, only moving out of her home at age 92 to be close to her daughter, Mary Ann. For nearly seven years, she lived an active life in an independent retirement community in Prescott, Arizona, before transferring to her care facility in Scottsdale in March of 2018. Mary enjoyed an extraordinarily healthy life right up to the end, even participating in community activities on the morning of her death.



While in Akron, Mary worked for 26 years at General Tire and Rubber Company. She loved gardening and flowers of all types, and her work with her garden and her yard earned her numerous "best in the block" awards from the city.



The love of her life, her husband, Roy, passed away in December 2000, almost on the same day. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Michael and Anna Reich; her brother, Mike (Julia) Reich, and her sister, Ann (Russell) Bloom.



Mary is survived by her three children, twins Roy (Suellen) Gifford of Big Rapids, Michigan and Mary Ann (Joe) Schaffer of Prescott, Arizona; along with Chuck (Pat) Gifford of Holly Springs, North Carolina; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all of us.



Mary's ashes will be buried in the family plot at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fairlawn on May 4, followed by a celebration of her life at Papa Joe's Restaurant, 1561 Akron Peninsula Road, from 2 to 4 p.m.