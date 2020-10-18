Mary, age 84, passed away on October 15, 2020. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Born in Akron, Ohio, she lived in Ohio the entirety of her life. She graduated from North High School. Mary was a member of the Women's International Bowling League. Mary's interests included gardening, bowling, and she enjoyed cooking and raising her family. She took pride in teaching her children and grandchildren the family recipe of pasta e fagioli. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Arcangela Battista; sister, Grace Ciavarella; brother, Pete Battista and former husband, Lyle Maneval. She is survived by her children, Chris (Mara), Lisa (Greg), Kirk (Leona), Rosanna (Rodd); her four granddaughters, Madeline, Rachel, Renee, Lauren; her brother, Matthew Battista; long term companion, Jack Palm; and many nieces and nephews. Mary's favorite saying was: "Watch out for the other guy". Thank you for your condolences and prayers. Visitation services will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 22nd at the Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, Uniontown, Ohio. Interment will follow at Greentown Cemetery. Services will be following strict COVID-19 guidelines, per State of Ohio mandates. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com