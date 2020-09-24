Mary Tokar, 93, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother. Born and raised in Cleveland, Mary worked at General Electric during WWII. In 1948, she married Mike Tokar and moved to Akron, where she lived the rest of her life. Mom shared a funny story about our parents' courtship. Dad drove to Cleveland, unannounced, to visit mom, and discovered she was out on a date. But rather than return to Akron right away, he decided to stay the night to see her! Must have made quite an impression on mom, because they were married at St. Joseph's Byzantine Catholic Church in Cleveland, October 9, 1948. Mary was a long-time active member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church and St. Michael's Ladies Guild. She could always be counted on to help at the annual church picnic in Mogadore, and at various functions held in the church hall throughout the year. She also contributed to several St. Michael's Ladies Guild Cookbooks; her 'pigs', kifli and chicken soup with dumplings were the best! After her three daughters were all in school, Mary joined the workforce once again in the billing department at the then new Montgomery Ward at Akron Square, retiring from there after nine years of service. Mary and her husband, Mike, enjoyed their travels to Norfolk, Virginia, and Keflavik, Iceland in the early 1970's, to visit their daughter, granddaughter, and son-in-law, who was serving with the U.S. Navy. They also made several trips to Anchorage, Alaska, including for weddings of two of their grandchildren. Then in 2007, Mary joined other family members for a very fun and memorable first-time Caribbean cruise. She was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their many accomplishments. Mary was a huge Cleveland Indians fan and avid reader, and loved reading to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had quite the green thumb, especially with African violets. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Mike, and brother, Joe Zambory, Mary is survived by daughters, Diana (Alan) Adley, Barbara (Tom) Keblesh, Michele (Mark) Cole; grandchildren, Barbara (Damien) Laurino, Michael (Saba) Adley, Tom (Natalie) Keblesh, Kari Eckmeyer (Matt O'Neill), Diana (Michael) Stich, and Robert (Deanna) Cole; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Laurino, Raef and Stella Adley, Bailee, Kayla and T.J. Keblesh, Andrew and Abigail Stich; brother, Ed Zambory; sister, Betty Lucas; many nieces and nephews. The family is grateful to St. Luke Lutheran Community, N. Canton, and Altman Hospital 4th Floor South for their kindness and compassionate care. A very special thanks to Dawn Graber for the loving care and friendship she provided to our mom the past few years. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 26, 11 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road, Akron, OH 44312, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Mogadore. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity
. "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me will live, even though he dies." John 11:25