Mary Tokar
Mary Tokar, 93, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 26, 11 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road, Akron, OH 44312, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Mogadore. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity. "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me will live, even though he dies." John 11:25 Anthony, Akron anthonyfh.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
