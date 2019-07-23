|
|
Mary U.
Huffman
Mary U. Huffman, 80, born March 15, 1939, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister passed away peacefully July 20, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, 11 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. Visitation will be Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Private inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail Extension, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223, to allow other patients the comfortable, quiet, peaceful, loving care and dignity at the end of their lives.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019