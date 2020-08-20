Mary V. Smith-Callaway "Mae" Mary V. Smith-Callaway "Mae", 87, passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1933 in Milledgeville, Georgia to the late Lois E. Guin and John T. Smith, Sr. Mary relocated to Akron, Ohio at an early age, where she met and married her husband of 53 years. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Callaway, Sr.; sons, Johny Smith and William E. Callaway; son-in-law, Lewis Brown; four sisters and five brothers. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, sons, Walter L. Callaway, Jr. and Ricky L. Callaway; her daughters, Sandra (Leonard) Zanders, Annette (Willie) Little, Brenda Brown, Deborah L. Callaway and Mary (Charles) Guthrie; brothers, George Smith, Willie Guin and Ralph Williams; sisters, Gwendolyn (James) Sutton, Joanne Simmons, Jeanette Simmons, Viola Adams, Sandra Smith and Alfreda Vinscon; 16 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306, where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service, Pastor David Nelson, Eulogizing. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home.