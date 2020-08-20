1/1
Mary V. Smith-Callaway
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary V. Smith-Callaway "Mae" Mary V. Smith-Callaway "Mae", 87, passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1933 in Milledgeville, Georgia to the late Lois E. Guin and John T. Smith, Sr. Mary relocated to Akron, Ohio at an early age, where she met and married her husband of 53 years. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Callaway, Sr.; sons, Johny Smith and William E. Callaway; son-in-law, Lewis Brown; four sisters and five brothers. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, sons, Walter L. Callaway, Jr. and Ricky L. Callaway; her daughters, Sandra (Leonard) Zanders, Annette (Willie) Little, Brenda Brown, Deborah L. Callaway and Mary (Charles) Guthrie; brothers, George Smith, Willie Guin and Ralph Williams; sisters, Gwendolyn (James) Sutton, Joanne Simmons, Jeanette Simmons, Viola Adams, Sandra Smith and Alfreda Vinscon; 16 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306, where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service, Pastor David Nelson, Eulogizing. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Service
12:00 PM
Homegoing service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved