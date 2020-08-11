Mary Virginia Keith, 86, of Wadsworth, went home to be with her Lord Friday, August 7, 2020 at Barberton Hospital. Mary was born April 6, 1934 in Morgantown, W.Va. to Emma Hoare and Joe Bersick. She married her beloved husband Donald Keith in September of 1985. Don was the love of her life and seeing them together brought everyone joy. Mary was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife. She was a faithful member of Akron Baptist Temple and served her Lord faithfully. She enjoyed taking care of her husband and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who were the loves of her life. Mary will be deeply missed by her daughters Sue McGhee of Cuyahoga Falls and Hope Odell of Wickliffe; grandchildren: Steven Joseph Bennett of Akron and Ryan James Odell of Alpharetta, GA and his father, James Odell; sister, Rose Chester of Akron; brother, John Bersick of Akron; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Tootsie, and her late husband Steve J. Kaye. Private services will be held at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneral Home.com
. The family knows that this is not goodbye but, "see you later." She wants people to know, that if they ask, "where has she gone?" her answer is, "to heaven."