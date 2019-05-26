Mary Virginia Meyer



PORTLAND, ORE. -- Mary Virginia Meyer, age 95, of Portland, formerly of Annapolis, Md. and



Akron, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Summerplace Assisted Living Community in Portland, following a period of declining health.



Mary was born on August 31, 1923, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late



Harold and Cora (Hanes) Fletcher and married Daniel Arland Meyer (raised in Navarre) on November 19, 1943. Daniel died on September 5, 1999. They moved to Akron in 1959 and later to Bath. Daniel was a chemical engineer and a former associate director of research at GenCorp.



She graduated from North High School in Columbus and attended The Ohio State University for two years where she met her husband Dan. She was a homemaker until her children left home; then she worked as an administrative assistant for the University of Akron for ten years. After retirement, Dan and Mary moved to Columbia, Maryland in 1991 to be close to their grandchildren. Mary later moved to Annapolis, Maryland in 1991 where she lived close to her grandchildren until she moved to Portland, Oregon in 2018 to be near family.



Mary was proud of being a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader when her children were young. She enjoyed playing bridge, golf, and bowling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren.



Surviving are her daughter, Diana Meyer of Portland, Ore. (formerly of Washington, DC area); son-in-law, Rich Mohney of Lawrence, Kan..; six grandchildren, Kate Flanagan of Portland, Ore., Claire Flanagan of Portland, Ore., Lynn Helm of Kansas City, Kan., Jill Bishop of Kansas City, Kan., and Rich Mohney, Jr. of Lawrence, Kan., six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grand



children.



She was preceded in death by son, Daniel Meyer, Jr., daughter,



Karen Mohney, and great-grandson, Brandon Bishop.



Mary will be buried next to her husband, Daniel, at Grandview Union Cemetery in Strasburg in a private service that will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019.



Memorial gifts may be made to Girl Scouts of the USA "GSUSA", P.O. Box 5046, New York, NY, 10087-5046.