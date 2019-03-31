|
|
Mary W. Jones
Mary W. Jones, born February 20, 1933 in Hamburg, Ark., went home to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019 at the blessed age of 86.
She is survived by daughter, Martha A. RaSheed; granddaughters, Hasani Ngozi and Tanya R Walton; grandson, Kwesi Brown; great-grandchildren, Bomi and Ada Ngozi and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held MONDAY, April 1, 2019 at 12 p.m., at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307, where the family will recieve friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1857 Wakefield Ave., Akron, OH 44320
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019