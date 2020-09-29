) On the afternoon of September 25, 2020, heaven welcomed another angel. Mary Elizabeth Weigand passed away peacefully with family by her side at Concordia at Sumner, where she had resided since having a stroke in 2015. Mary was born on September 27, 1926 in Barberton, the daughter of Grace and Cassius Sisler. She graduated from Barberton High School and attended Kent State University for three years, studying to become a Dietician. Before finishing college, she married William Weigand and started her family. Mary was a stay-at-home mom during a time when many mothers were. She was an excellent cook following in her mother's footsteps. Meals were made from scratch and always included all the food groups. Her chocolate cake was requested for every birthday party. Mary was a kind and gentle person but possessed a definite inner strength. When Mary's youngest daughter, Janet was born with Down Syndrome, Mary's loving and nurturing nature provided Janet with unwavering support and the opportunity to become the remarkable person Janet was. After her children were out of school, Mary began working as a bookkeeper at her husband's business, Tom Daly Electric and continued working there until she and William retired and sold the business. Mary was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she was active in the Altar Society and on the Funeral Luncheon Committee. Mary enjoyed cookouts at Pat's home in the Portage Lakes, dinners and holiday celebrations at George's and Kathleen's home, arts and craft shows, shopping, trips to Amish Country, casino gambling and lottery tickets. Mary was an avid reader who always had a book close by. She also loved watching sports, especially the Cleveland Indians. Mary was happiest when spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Grace ad Cassius Sisler; husband, William; son, George; daughter, Janet Weigand; sister, Helen Bertsch Mott; brothers, Bobbie and Cass Sisler; and granddaughter, Laura Weigand. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Dan) Costill of Akron; son, Patrick of Akron; daughters-in-law, Kathleen Weigand of Boulder, Colorado and Carol Weigand of Akron. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kim (Jason) Corwin of Sand Diego, CA, Tracy (Kenneth) Kucera of Pittsburgh, PA, Christopher (Courtney) Weigand of Boulder, CO, Matthew Weigand of London, England, Katherine Weigand of Denver, CO and great-grandchildren, Kai and Caden Corwin and Ella Bay Kucera. In addition, she is survived by a special niece, Barbara Maple and her husband, Tom who sent cards and letters weekly after Mary had her stroke and always stopped to visit when traveling to Ohio. Mary is also survived by residents, Magdalene Tatter, Lyla Calhoun and Florence Bittinger who became close friends while at Concordia. The family wishes to thank the staff at Concordia who became Mary's extended family over the last five years, always treating her with kindness and compassion. A special thank you to Mary's aide Ginger and aides Leezette and Melody, who greeted Mary the day she arrived at Concordia and have taken loving care of her since. An additional thank you to Nancy for the many rosaries she prayed with Mary. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204-6th St. NW, Barberton. Fr. Bill Browne celebrant. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Barberton Area Community Ministries (BACM), 939 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
(330-825-8700)