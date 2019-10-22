Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Mary Williams Obituary
) Mary Williams (nee DeMiglio), 63, unexpectedly passed away on October 18th, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio, the daughter of James and Lillian DeMiglio. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, aunt, and friend. Mary was a devout Catholic and member of St. Sebastian Parish. She touched the lives of so many during the time she worked at Iacomini's, Larry's Main Entrance, and Rockynol where she eventually retired. She was a pillar of strength and the glue that held everyone together. She loved her family beyond measure and was a friend to many. People would be drawn to Sunday Family Dinner every week where she would cook you a meal and give you a smile. She was known by the animals in the neighborhood as a safe haven and she loved feeding her "dollys". No matter what you called her, Mary, Mom, Nonni, Mary Mary, or Nurse Mary, you loved her. Because she loved you. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Bob Williams; daughters, Kathy (Aaron), and Chrissy; stepson, Bob; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Although she is no longer physically with us, the impact of her love will stay with us forever. Calling hours 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd in Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24th at St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
