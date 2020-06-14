Mary Yvonne Horton
) Horton Mary Yvonne (Mills) Horton, 65, went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio. Yvonne graduated from Garfield High School, St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing, University of Akron, and University of Phoenix, Tampa, Fl. She worked as a R.N. at Akron Children's Hospital, Tampa General Hospital, FL, St. Joseph Hospital, FL., Zephyrhills Correction Institution, FL. She later moved back to Akron and worked for Middlebury Manor Nursing Ctr. and Universal Nursing Services until the complications of illness. Yvonne loved being an R.N. Yvonne enjoyed dining out and traveling as much as possible. The family would like to thank Akron City Hospital I.C.U. and The Pinnacle Rehabilitation Facility for their loving and compassionate care of Yvonne. She was preceded in death by parents, Otho Mills, Jr., and Mary Bell Mills; brother, Roosevelt "Bread" Mitchell and husband, Diere Horton. She is survived by brother, Otho Ed Mills III (Yolanda); nephew, Otho Ed Mills IV; niece, Antoinette L. Mills; uncle, Oscar Mills; aunt, Johnnie M. Mills and special friends, Howard Rookard Jr., Deborah Parnell, Carolyn Holms, and Dallas Moledor. There are many other relatives in Akron, Ashville, NC, and Alabama. Yvonne was baptized at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and fell in love with Jesus... Cremation has taken place per Yvonne's request. Yvonne loved life, and looked forward to her "house not made with hands" everlasting.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
