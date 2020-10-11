Maryalice Weller Seaholts, age 93, passed away peacefully September 24, 2020. She was buried at Standing Rock Cemetery, Kent, Ohio, with private services on September 28, 2020. Maryalice was born March 7, 1927 in Shelby, Ohio to John and Leola Weller. She attended public school in Plymouth, Ohio and Shelby, Ohio. Maryalice is survived by her loving husband, Gordon of 68 years; her son, Mark, and daughter in-law, Dee Anna Seaholts of Kent; son, Charles Seaholts of Kent; daughter, Leigh Ann Kielty of Placerville CA.; loving grandchildren, Brendon Kielty of Placerville CA, Marek Seaholts and Maren Seaholts of Kent. A private service was held at Standing Rock Cemetery and it is the family's hope to have a celebration of Maryalice's life at a future date when people can be COVID safe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the KSU Orchestra Society at www.ksuorchestrasociety.org
