Maryann E. Mercurio Bailey, age 52 years, went to be with the Lord Sun April 26, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA. and was a graduate of Fox Chapel Area High School. She will be remembered for her love of family, friends and the outdoors. Preceded in death by her mother, Laura Mercurio and brother, Robert Mercurio. She is survived by her loving husband, William James Bailey; children, Katelyn E. Bailey, Gabriel J. Bailey, Regina Mercurio (Chad) Shaffer and Mathew Crawford; her father, Pasquale "Joe" Mercurio; brothers, Michael Mercurio and Karin Brown, Thomas and Amy Mercurio; also included her 8 step-children and numerous step-grandchildren. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.









